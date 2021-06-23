Bossip Video

Snapchat decides to end it’s “Speed Filter” after several fatal wrecks where the filter was involved.

Snapchat has, without a doubt, been one of the top apps of the past five years. At one point, the app had a hold on teens like we’ve never seen before. If you don’t remember, before Instagram had stories and video messages, Snapchat had it all. Instead of selling to Facebook, they let them copy all of their features, dethroning them in the social app marketshare arena.

Snapchat still has a few features that others haven’t copied, perhaps due to legal risks. One of those things happens to be Snapchat’s “speed filter,” which tracks how fast someone is going with a number on the camera.

Any company with a hands-on public relations team would have seen this filter being a disaster way before it was ever released, as some would say it pushes teens to drive faster. This is another PR nightmare following their Juneteenth filter fiasco, just adding fuel to the fire.

Over the past few months, several fatal car accidents have been linked to the speed filter, and now, it’s going to be removed for good. A judge recently ruled Snapchat must face a lawsuit over the filter, even thought the app doesn’t say what to do with it. Snapchat has maintained its stance of safety first and to stop people from hurting themselves, they are finally pulling the speed filter from its 500 Million users.