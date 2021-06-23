Bossip Video

WASP, WASP, WASP, that’s some white-a$$ s#!t, partner.

If you look on Twitter right this very minute you will see RGIII trending. The free-agent quarterback isn’t trending because he just signed a new contract. He isn’t trending because he looks good in mandatory preseason OTAs. He isn’t trending because he got arrested for DUI, although, considering his current situation, it can be argued that he might be drunk off White Claw.

No, Robert Griffin III is trending because he pressed send on the following tweet about his white wife:

The implication, apparently, is that while people make fun of him for having a (second) white wife, his white wife got a fat a$$. Which, in part, might be true, however, what type of mirrorless, self-hating, tone-deaf, mayo-slathered negro says such things? Former ESPN contributor Rob Parker knows the answer to that question. Parker was once removed from the ESPN airwaves for saying the following about RGIII on an episode of First Take as transcribed by Bleacher Report:

But my question, which is just a straight honest question. Is he a brother, or is he a cornball brother? Well…he’s black, he kind of does his thing, but he’s not really down with the cause, he’s not one of us. He’s kind of black, but he’s not really the guy you’d really want to hang out with, because he’s off to do something else. We all know he has a white fiancée. There was all this talk about he’s a Republican, which, there’s no information [about that] at all. I’m just trying to dig deeper as to why he has an issue.

RGIII has long been under intense side-eye ever since he declared his love for his first white wife Rebecca Liddicoat upon entering the NFL back in 2012.

His new white wife, Grete Šadeiko, is the porcelain posterior being praised in the tweet. As you might imagine, there is a cavalcade of Black women responding to Robert’s tomfoolery and suffice to say they are tearing his Black a** up.

Here’s what he had to say in response to the backlash.

We highly suggest you go through his quote retweets if you want to see a dead body. It’s a mortuary in there.