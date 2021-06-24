Bossip Video

Britney Spears has finally spoken out against her highly controversial and allegedly abusive and controlling conservatorship that’s been ongoing for 13 years. The pop princess appeared virtually in court Wednesday, June 23 to demand that her conservatorship helmed by her father Jamie Spears end.

“I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. I just want my life back,” Spears said via a prepared statement, according to The New York Times. “I want to end the conservatorship without having to be evaluated. I shouldn’t be in a conservatorship if I can work. The laws need to change. I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. It’s embarrassing and demoralizing what I’ve been through, and that’s the main reason I didn’t say it openly,” she said. “I didn’t think anybody would believe me.”

She also noted that she wants to sue her family for keeping her under their thumb and said she was unaware that she could petition for it to end.

Britney also noted that her Instagram posts have been disingenuous and she’s been lying to fans about being “OK” when she’s actually “not happy” and in a particularly shocking portion, she stated that her handlers won’t allow her to have another child.

As reported by RollingStone, the mom of two said she has an IUD and she has not been allowed to get permission from a doctor to have it removed.

“I would like to get married and have a baby,” Spears said. “But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children. This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good,” she continued. “I deserve to have a life.”

Britney also said that she’s been given lithium and likened her conservatorship to sex trafficking. Ultimately she said she wants a normal life.

“All I want is to own my money, and for this to end, and for my boyfriend to be able to f****g drive me in his car,” Spears said.

If you’re curious about what Britney’s father thinks about all of this, his lawyer Vivian Lee Thoreen released a statement saying;

“He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter, and he misses her very much.”

The #FreeBritney movement was packed outside of the California courtroom while the hearing was ongoing and fans flooded their fave with their support.

Several celebs also sent best wishes to Britney including Mariah Carey who tweeted “We love you Britney!!! Stay strong.”

Brandy wrote on Twitter, “Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans.”

KeKe Palmer who’s apparently a Britney Spears superfan first wrote on Twitter…

before adding on Instagram that it was “over” for Britney’s conservators while demanding jail time.

“All of them need to go to jail!!!!! My girl was finally able to speak up against her conservatorship after they tried to make her fear damaging her “image” just to keep her quiet! How cruel to do that to someone that has only known performing their whole life. Then to contort the very thing she loved by making her do it on YOUR time. For the love of money is the root of all evil! But the light will always win, I’m so happy that Britney was able to tell the truth today and I’m ready to raise hell! FREEEEEE BRITNEYYYYY”

