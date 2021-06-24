JT has some nerve

If you look up “audacity” in the dictionary, there’s a single photo of Justin Timberlake who publicly showed support for ex-girlfriend Britney Spears after her deeply unsettling conservatorship hearing that sparked the #FreeBritney movement across social media.

This seemingly genuine moment of concern comes just a few months after he was bullied into apologizing to Janet Jackson and Britney for his toxic actions that he refused to address directly for YEARS.

Now, 17 years after winning a Grammy for “Cry Me A River” inspired by his relationship with Britney, the fading Popstar advocated for the end of her “abusive” conservatorship that’s loomed over her career since her breakdown in 2008.

During the proceedings, she alleged that her father Jamie Spears, and other conservators have refused to allow her to remove an IUD so she can have children with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

“After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body,” he tweeted. “No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for. Jess (wife Jessica Biel) and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”

Earlier this year, after the premiere of “Framing Britney Spears,” Timberlake apologized for the way he treated Britney in the press following their infamous split.

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism. “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed. I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from…”

We probably won’t hear a peep from him about this latest backlash but it’s safe to say him participating in a Verzuz is a terrible idea.

