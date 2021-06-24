Bossip Video

What is this heada$$ery??

Once in a while, we all come across some things that make us go “hmmm” and THIS fits the description. Last night a fan came to Twitter and said she witnessed superstar singer Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky nearly get turned away from a bar in NYC over I.D. because a bouncer was being an a$$.

Well, this isn’t just a tale from a random fan. A video of the actual incident surfaced online and it’s even more ridiculous than it sounds. In the clip shared by a witness, you actually see Rihanna and A$AP walking briskly away from paparazzi photographers and make a beeline into a bar called Barcade, that’s when they were stopped by the excited bouncer. A$AP is seen reasoning with the bouncer after it appears that Rihanna doesn’t have any identification on her.

In a different view of the incident, you actually see the couple dodging questions and camera flashes as they try to escape the paparazzi while walking into the bar. Did the bouncer not see that?

In case you’re wondering, Rihanna and Rocky eventually did get to enjoy their night out at Barcade, with Rih snapping a few photos with fans before leaving.

Some folks who were present at the bar couldn’t help but notice Rih and Rocky’s major moments of PDA. Looks like the two are finally embracing one another publically. In the photos below, you can see A$AP Rocky planting a kiss on Rihanna’s cheek while he has his hand wrapped around her shoulder.

Back in May during an interview with GQ for their “Body” issue, Rocky gushed about his newfound love for the Fenty Beauty business mogul.

“The love of my life,” he calls her. “My lady.” What’s it like for Rocky to be in a relationship? “So much better when you got the One,” he replied. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.” “I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

Rocky added that he felt like things between him and Rih became official after he went to visit her family in Barbados.

“It was crazy,” he recalled. “I always imagined what it would be like for my dad, before he came to America. And I got to visit those places, and believe it or not, there was something nostalgic about it. It was foreign but familiar.”

Aww, how sweet!

It’s unclear as to when the two stars’ romance sparked but rumors of the pair dating began around November of last year when they were spotted looking cozy at dinner together outside of Beatrice Inn in NYC.

What do YOU think of Rih and Rocky being coupled up?