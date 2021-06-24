Bossip Video

We’re sick…

A Black family in Denver, Colorado is distressed over a heartbreaking accident that took place during the delivery of their new baby girl. According to a report on KDVR, Damarqus Williams and his wife Reazjhana Williams were planning on celebrating the arrival of Kyanni Williams at Denver Health last week but the festive mood quickly dissolved into sadness and panic when Kyanni suffered an injury at the hands of the medical staff. When Reazjhana’s pregnancy became complicated, she was rushed into an emergency c-section. When Kyanni was finally delivered, she came into the world bleeding with a giant slice on her face. She was immediately taken to a plastic surgeon who had to put 13 stitches into her minutes-old face.

“I tried to be understanding about what happened, but on top of the fact her face got cut and a plastic surgeon had to come do it, there’s just a lot of things I’m not understanding with the C-section,” Reazjhana said. “I’ve never heard of anybody having to deal with their baby’s face looking like this after a C-section.”

We’ve never heard of anything like this either. Damarqus says doctors told them that the baby’s face was too close to the placenta wall and the scalpel nicked her during the procedure. Family members started a GoFundMe account to help the Williams family with whatever medical treatments Kyanni may need going forward.

Denver Health released the following statement to local FOX31:

“Denver Health has been in touch with the family directly. While this is a known medical complication in emergency C-sections, our focus is always on providing care in the best interest of the mother and child. At Denver Health, the safety and well-being of our patients is our number one priority.”

This sounds like the lawsuit of all lawsuits and we truly hope that this family gets every dime they are owed and that it can go toward ensuring that Kyanni has a full and rich life.

Can you IMAGINE the feeling of seeing your brand new baby girl bleeding upon entry into the world?! Hands. All hands.