MONOGRAM the company owned by Jay-Z is back with the latest episode of HIGH TALES featuring Curren$y and his elite munchie talk.

MONOGRAM has been committed to delivering the best content since the it was announced Jay-Z bought into the company. The mix of premium cannabis with premium lifestyle content is really the ultimate dream. Cannabis and hip-hop already go hand-in-hand, so to hear your favorite artist talk about their love of flower and how it helps them is the type of content everyone loves.

So far, HIGH TALES has featured Tinashe, N.O.R.E, 2 Chainz and more artists talking about cannabis and their funniest flower-related stories. Today, HIGH TALES presents their latest episode featuring a fan-favorite, Curren$y.

In addition to the drool-worthy grilled-cheese recipe, Curren$y shares the inside scoop on some of his favorite cannabis-related memories, including how he met Diddy at SXSW when the icon singled him out after smelling the quality of his cannabis upon lighting up a joint on his way to the stage.

Before you ask, yes, we have the grilled-cheese receipe from the video:

Curren$y’s Grilled Cheese Recipe

Ingredients:

Butter

2 slices of bread

3-4 slices of mild cheddar cheese

Cooking:

Sandwich the cheese between the slices of bread and put it on a plate and in the microwave

Heavily butter the skillet with a pat of butter

Flip the sandwich periodically until it “gets a little burnt” (using the “mash down technique”)

Cut on a diagonal for triangle slices and serve

You can watch the full episode below and to locate where MONOGRAM is sold near you, go here.