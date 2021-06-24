Bossip Video

Saweetie is letting fans in on why her highly-anticipated debut album, Pretty B*tch Music, hasn’t come out just yet.

In a new interview with Big Tigger, the West Coast native talked about her recent nomination for Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the BET Awards, going on to clarify why her album missed its initial release date.

“Pretty Bitch Music was supposed to come out this month, but I was really living with it,” she told Big Tigger. “And one of my goals is for people to really feel something with every song, so I had to go back and reconstruct some songs. Just know that I’m a perfectionist and it’s on the way.”

Fans shouldn’t be too upset over this delay, because all signs still point to Saweetie dropping the project sometime soon. She recently went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform her new single “Fast (Motion),” so it seems like the delay will be something closer to a few weeks rather than a few months…hopefully.

Still, despite this delay, Saweetie hasn’t left us all high and dry, already giving us music in 20201 by dropping her EP Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 back in April. It’s no secret that people online love to tease the rapper over the quality of her songs, so there’s a lot riding on this debut.

Check out the interview for yourself down below.