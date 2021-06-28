What a night!

Last night’s star-studded BET Awards show had all sorts of hilarious shenanigans that included a live look at JT and Uzi’s chaotic canoodleship, Method Man Shaolin sizzling panny drawls, Megan Thee Superstar Stallion dominating the stage, and Cardi performing while pregnant (with Kulture 2?) on Black entertainment’s biggest night.

It also marked the first major live, in-person awards show with a full audience in the COVID-era.

“This is what we live for. It’s life, and it’s time we go out to play,” Henson told Variety as she prepares to host the show at Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles.

Performers included Migos, Andra Day, Tyler, The Creator, H.E.R., City Girls, Jazmine Sullivan, DJ Khaled, Lil Durk, Kirk Franklin, Moneybagg Yo!, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch, and Lil Baby who keep the energy up during the 3+ hour show.

With seven nominations, all eyes were on Meg who won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Best Collaboration (with Cardi B) for “WAP,” Best Video (with Cardi B) for “WAP,” and the Viewers Choice Award (with Beyoncé) for “Savage,”

In an eyebrow-raising moment, 1-song duo Silk Sonic won Best Group over actual groups with projects like Chloe x Halle.

Chloe x Halle did not give us the immaculate Ungodly Hour era with sickening performances all of 2020 just to lose Best Group to Silk Sonic, a “group” who just debuted and don’t even have an album out…😐😒😤#BETAwards pic.twitter.com/sAcqrNRXKf — WILLℹ️🅰️Ⓜ️ (@atb__william) June 28, 2021

Aside from the buzzy performances and daring fashions, BET presented Queen Latifah with her Lifetime Achievement flowers.

“I’m so extremely moved, I don’t even know what to say,” said Latifah. I want to thank BET for creating an outlet for beautiful Blackness to thrive, to shine. When we couldn’t get played on the radio and other places, we couldn’t get our videos played in other places, there was BET that allowed us to be in our fullness.”

What was your fave moment from the show? Tell us down below