40-Year-Old Nick Cannon is preparing to take his place on the Mount Rushmore of great daytime talk shows right next to Wendy Williams it’s being reported. According to Radar, the star’s new daytime talk show will be replacing the ladies of “The Real.” Radar says they have a source who confirms that the timeslot currently occupied by “The Real” is going to be given to Nick Cannon.

Insiders reportedly told the outlet that “The Wendy Williams Show” is “perfect” to prelude Cannon’s highly-anticipated talk show, and it’s meant to be because they both share the same producers, Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury.

“Wendy Williams is a massive hit and the perfect lead-in for Nick’s show,” one source told Radar. Another bit on inside information about Nick’s new project, insiders reportedly confirmed that “Nick filmed his pilot/test shows a few months ago on Wendy’s set. But when his show goes live in September he will move into his own studio in Harlem.”

So what does this mean for the ladies at “The Real”?

According to Radar, host Adrienne, Jeannie, Loni, and Garcelle have not been told yet that their show is getting a new timeslot to make wiggle room for Nick’s daytime show, and it doesn’t mean they’re going anywhere anytime soon — or does it? It is unclear what new time slot they will get and Radar shadily added this “or if they get one at all” per a “top TV source.”

Nick’s daytime talk show was originally slated to air in September of 2020 but got pushed back due to the pandemic last year.

Will you be tuning in when it arrives and do you really think the Emmy-award-winning show “The Real” is getting the axe?