Next month, Hot 107.9 will celebrate 25 years of Birthday Bash with a star-studded lineup featuring Lil Baby, Young Thug & YSL, Latto, Morray, Gucci Mane, BRS Kash, and more.

Every summer, you see advertisements for summer festivals highlighting all your favorite artists touring the country. In the beginning, most of these flyers never included rap or hip-hop, but there was always one place to go for the hottest acts from the South to the North on one stage during the Summer–and it’s always been Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash.

The historic event draws crowds from all over the South and also some from the East and West coast. Aside from the concert, people come from all around to experience the city, the dining, and the culture of Atlanta, which is an experience in itself before the show.

Last year, COVID-19 derailed a proper Birthday Bash, but this year will make up for time lost.

This year’s lineup features everyone you can imagine, leaving one question: who could the surprise guests be? Birthday Bash is known for surprises and when you have Thug and Lil Baby on the bill already, who could possibly top it?

You’ll have to grab tickets here and join us on July 17th at GSU’s Center Parc Stadium to see for yourself. You miss this show and you’ll hear about it for the rest of the year as others try to imitate it.