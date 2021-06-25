“To Tell The Truth” Exclusive: Can Jeannie Mai And Michael Ealy Guess Who Got Their Hand Stuck In The Toilet? [VIDEO]

Happy Friday! We’ve got an exciting sneak peek clip from this Sunday’s episode of “To Tell The Truth” airing on ABC.

If you’ve never watched the show before, “To Tell The Truth,” is hosted by Anthony Anderson and features his amazing mom Doris Hancox. Sunday’s upcoming episode also features Brad Garrett, Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Michael Ealy on the celebrity panel.

This week’s contestants include a 3D chalk artist, an heir hunter, a pickle man, a professional belly dancer and a person who got their hand stuck in a toilet. Each of the contestants tells a story about how they are one of the aforementioned things — and the panel asks more questions to make their best guess about who is telling the truth.

Check out the clip below to see who you think is telling the truth about getting their hand stuck in a toilet:





Play



Wow… We can’t think of much that would be more gross than getting your hand stuck in a toilet! Do you have a guess about who you think is telling the truth?

Make sure to tune in to ABC on Sunday, June 27 at 10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT for the new episode of “To Tell The Truth!”