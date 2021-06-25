Bossip Video

F**k ’em.

The time has come. After months of waiting for Judge Peter Cahill to hand down Derek Chauvin‘s sentence for the murder of George Floyd, the time has finally arrived. Just moments ago, Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison. According to CNN, Judge Cahill denied Chauvin’s request for a new trial earlier today

Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill ruled Thursday night that Chauvin “failed to demonstrate … the Court abused its discretion or committed error such that Defendant was deprived of his constitutional right to a fair trial.”

Cahill also went on to say that Chauvin’s lawyers failed to prove any prosecutorial or jury misconduct. Prosecutors have asked that Chauvin be sentenced to 30 years that “would properly account for the profound impact of Defendant’s conduct on the victim, the victim’s family, and the community.”

For his part, Chauvin’s rep Eric Nelson has insultingly asked for his client to be sentenced to probation, time served, or something significantly lower than the sentencing guideline.

Philonise Floyd gave emotional testimony in the form of a victim impact statement during the sentencing hearing.

Derek Chauvin also addressed the court and the Floyd family.

Hopefully, Chauvin is placed in general population so that everyone in the prison can get a good look at him…