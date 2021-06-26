Bossip Video

It’s fair to say the friendship between two #RHOA veterans is still on the rocks if not over completely.

Amid reports that she’s been booted from The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14, Cynthia Bailey appeared on Wendy Williams this week. The model/reality star addressed the cast shakeup rumor on Thursday’s episode of the show and joked about potentially not returning to the Bravo series.

When Wendy told 50 Cynt that they were going to “light New York on fire” Cynthia cheekily replied;

“You’re paying, right? Word on the street is I may be out of a job, so I’m going to need you to pay if we’re gonna go to dinner.”

LOL!

Later Wendy circled back to the rumor that the housewife who’s been with the show for a decade was fired and Wendy flat out said that she thinks Cynthia should be let go.

Uh, ouch?

“I think it should be you,” said Wendy. “There’s nothing more exciting that you can give to us. I don’t want to see you fight. I don’t want to see you get divorced. Like, I think that it’s time. The only thing then is what will you do for a paycheck? But I was thinking, ‘This is still a model, just like Christie Brinkley!’ You can model.”

To that, Cynthia classily said;

“I love The Real Housewives of Atlanta. This platform has been amazing. I have an amazing relationship with the network. Bravo has been good to me.” “Here’s the thing, “nobody really wants to be fired. I mean, my first job was Taco Bell. I wouldn’t want to be fired from there. I would want the option to leave if I wanted to go. God’s will, not my will, will be done. I have had an amazing run. It’s been 11 amazing years as a consistent peach-holder.”

When Wendy asked Cynthia who she thinks should get the boot from the show, she actually [finally] took a swipe at her former friend NeNe Leakes whose been adamant that Cynthia should lose her peach.

“The person who wants me to be fired all the time, who actually isn’t even on the show anymore. Her name rhymes with ‘meany.'”

OOP!

Cynthia’s comment is seemingly in retaliation for NeNe recently telling StraightFromTheA that Cynthia should’ve “been gone” from the franchise “many seasons ago.”

In case you forgot where NeNe and Cynthia stand, the two had a falling out back in 2019 when NeNe accused her “coworker” Cynthia of “backstabbing her” by inviting Kenya Moore to her party without giving her a fair warning.

Moreover, NeNe said she pressed producers to release audio of Cynthia being caught on a microphone seemingly trying to cover up the fact that she invited Kenya on the low without telling NeNe.

“I’m supposed to act like I didn’t know Kenya was coming,” Bailey allegedly whispered to her sportscaster sweetie Mike Hill.

Cynthia’s been adamant that the entire thing was just “bad editing.”

Are you surprised that NeNe and Cynthia clearly haven’t completely reconciled?