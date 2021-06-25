"Celebrity Family Feud" Gets Even Funnier When Loni Love Takes Her Turn
“Celebrity Family Feud” Exclusive: Loni Love Lets It Be Known, She Likes Her Male Strippers “Nice And… Big!” [VIDEO]
Happy Friday! We’re just a few days away from a brand new episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” and this week is gonna be a doozy.
This week’s episode of “Celebrity Family Feud,” features JoJo Siwa vs. The D’Amelio Family and Ross Mathews vs. Loni Love. It’s a clash of the pop-culture stars when dancer JoJo Siwa and her family compete against viral social media stars the D’Amelio family to win money for their respective charities. The next hilarious game features comedian and television host Loni Love when she takes on television personality Ross Matthews and his family.
Steve is already hilarious — but things get crazy funny when it’s Loni’s turn to see what the survey says. Check out a sneak peek below to sew what we mean.
Pure comedy! And you know how you can tell Loni’s boo, James Welsh is really here for her the way he is the one laughing loudest at her comments!
Here’s a break down on the line ups from the episode:
Team Ross Mathews; television personality; playing for Free Mom Hugs
Dr. Wellinthon Garcia – fiancé
Eric Mathews – brother
Christopher “CJay” Jordan – best friend
Taya Faber – best friend
Team Loni Love; Emmy® Award-winning comedian/author; playing for Project Angel Food
James Welsh – actor/business owner
Brian Welsh – business owner
Rosa Brice – engineer
Ken Browne – engineer
The new episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” airs Sunday, June 27 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
