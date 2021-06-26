Bossip Video

Young MA has reportedly checked herself into rehab, according to a now-deleted Instagram Story.

According to reports from VladTV, the rapper uploaded an IG story earlier this week, letting her millions of followers know that she was headed to rehab and would be back soon. While she didn’t specify much more than that, she did say the trip was in order to get rid of an addiction.

“Bouta lose this addiction…omw to rehab,” she wrote, going on to add in a separate story, “MAB I’ll be back.”

Fast forward to Tuesday, June 22, and it seems like the Brooklyn native needed a little extra strength to get through her first few days of treatment. She took to Twitter to pray with her followers and ask for comfort amid her suffering.

“Loving God, I pray that you will comfort me in my suffering, lend skill to the hands of my healers, and bless the means used for my cure,” she wrote. “Give me such confidence in the power of your grace, that even when I am afraid, I may put my whole trust in you.”

While it’s not clear what addiction the rapper went to rehab for, she’s spoken about her vices in the past, saying she only drinks alcohol and smokes weed. During an Instagram Live earlier this year, Young MA went off on a fan who brought up coke, denying she uses any substances of that caliber.

“Yo, y’all be sayin’ some crazy s**t,” she said. “Don’t say no s**t like that on my Live, bro. Talkin’ ’bout sniffing coke off- what is this? Somebody said, ‘Sniffin’ glue- sniff coke off your strap.’ Y’all crazy, bro? For real? Like, come on son. Don’t talk like that, bro, on my Live, man.”