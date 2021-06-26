Bossip Video

She’s not hiding her tattoo from the world, she’s hiding the world from her tattoo!

Music, fashion, and beauty icon Rihanna’s hottest accessory is her new boo thang A$AP Rocky When the two lovebirds were spotted in New York City on a date this week and made headlines when a boneheaded bouncer refused to let the Anti singer into a bar without an ID. Fans noticed a little more about Rihanna’s signature swag was different that night. The camo shark tattoo she rocked on the front of her left ankle is long gone!

In 2016, the freshly-inked camo shark was a sign that things were getting serious between Drake and his long-time crush Rihanna. According to E! News, the image is an inside joke referencing a date to a Toronto aquarium where Aubrey gifted her with a stuffed animal shark. Drake got a matching shark tattoo on the inside of his forearm around the same time.

Didn’t she tell you that she was a savage? When Drake professed his love for Rihanna since he was 22 at the 2016 MTV VMAs, she hit the dab in response. Is it any surprise that she literally replaced this permanent token of their love with queen sh*t? The Barbadian baddie now has a crown on her ankle instead.

Drake remained friends with Rihanna after their 2019 break-up and is close to her new boyfriend, Rocky. Back in January, Drake generously gave Rocky a $150,000 custom pendant for Yams Day. It a memorial and annual tribute concert honoring the late A$AP Mob founder, A$AP Yams.

Do you think Drake will get in his feelings like usual or be happy for Rih and Rocky?