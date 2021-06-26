Bossip Video

Simone Biles continues to amaze us with every single performance.

On Friday, June 25, the 24-year-old absolutely dominated in the first day of a 2-day competition to secure her spot in Tokyo this year. Biles’ performances were so impressive, she brought the crowd in attendance to their feet as she reminded us all why she’s the defending Olympic all-around gold medalist.

At the end of Night 1, Biles was the all-around leader — with a 2.899 lead over Sunisa Lee in second place. She also had the best scores on vault, floor, and beam. While her selection to the team has been all but guaranteed for much of this Olympic cycle, Biles is still putting in the work.

“Going into this [Trials], I know exactly what to expect,” Biles said after the meet in an interview on NBC, according to ESPN. “And I’m a lot more emotional this time around, which is so crazy. Even walking out, I was like tearing up and crying and the girls were like, ‘Are you OK?'”

“And I’m fine, it’s just I can’t believe the time is here. It’s been five years. I’m grateful.”

The gymnast started the night on uneven bars, which is known as her “weakest” event. Still, she recorded the third-highest score of the night, which just goes to show how high her standards really are.

After that, Biles headed to the balance beam, where she finished her routine with a double-double dismount named after herself. The ultimate flex.

While that seems hard to top, she did just that in her floor routine, pulling off not one but two “Biles” skills in her floor routine, including an insane triple-double in her opening pass.

Night two of the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials are on Sunday, and while we all already know Simone will be making her way to Tokyo, it will be incredible to watch, nonetheless.