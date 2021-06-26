WELP: Teenagers Laughing About ‘Murdering Somebody’ On Video Plead Not Guilty In Stabbing Death Of Girl’s Father

Bossip Video

Two teenagers in Nevada, who have been charged with killing one of their parents, pled not guilty during their joint arraignment hearing in a Las Vegas court on Friday.

18-year-old Aaron Guerrero and 16-year-old Sierra Halseth both face nine counts related to the death of Halseth’s father, Daniel Halseth, 45. The pair stood beside one another in the virtual hearing on Friday morning, according to reports from Insider, answering a judge’s questions on their ages, education levels, and whether or not they understood the charges against them.

Both teenagers are being charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, arson, and four counts of fraudulent use of credit or debit cards. While Sierra Halseth is a minor, she was still charged as an adult.

And this is where this story gets all the more messed up. While they just plead not guilty, this couple previously drew nationwide headlines after authorities discovered a video on Sierra Halseth’s phone showing the pair laughing about murder.

“Welcome back to our YouTube channel, three days after murdering somebody,” Guerrero said in the video. Sierra Halseth responded, giggling, “Whoa, don’t put that on camera.” Guerrero replied, “It was worth it,” while jokingly choking Halseth.

Authorities discovered Daniel Halseth’s body in his garage April 9. According to an autopsy report, he received more than 70 stab wounds and “mutilation,” mostly on his head, neck and torso. The Las Vegas Review-Journal also cited court documents saying his body was “burned from head to toe” after being stuffed into a sleeping bag and set on fire.

As if the video of them laughing about murder wasn’t enough of a smoking gun, surveillance video also captured the pair buying a circular saw, bleach, lighter fluid, and disposable gloves in Home Depot shortly before her father’s murder.