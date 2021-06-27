Bossip Video

A shocking development about the strained marriage of a certain Married To Medicine couple will be discussed during tonight’s #M2M reunion.

As previously reported throughout season 8 viewers have seen Dr. Contessa and Dr. Scott openly struggling in their marriage. The two first clashed over opposing views surrounding couples counseling before Scott randomly revealed that he’d been seeing a female life coach for “7 or 8 months” without divulging the news to Contessa.

Later and amid jokes from the couple’s children about “daddy’s girlfriend”, Scott switched up and said the life coach was actually a man named Kevin Johnson, something Kevin Johnson confirmed himself.

Now as confusion continues to loom around the couple, Dr. Contessa revealed in a sneak peek of the Season 8 reunion why she and Dr. Scott still went on vacation together even after they had that “life coach reveal” at Jekyll Island.

Dr. Jackie and newbie Anila admitted that they didn’t understand why the couple was vacationing amid their issues and Contessa replied;

“Yeah, because we have three children and we’re married. We’ve been married for 16 years,” she said. “And I guess the question is, should I just be mad all the time, angry and throwing my shoes?”

Reunion host Andy Cohen then asked if Contessa and Scott were considering divorce.

“Has ‘the D-word’ come up between the two of you? Have you talked about divorce?”

Instead of answering the question herself, however, Contessa actually asked her fellow #M2M stars to answer for her.

“All these people on the stage are my friends, and I really thank you guys so much for not saying anything,” she said. “But any of them can answer that question.”

Miss Quad then jumped in and shared some shocking news.

“Contessa has moved forward with filing—she filed for separation,” said Quad.

Um….wow!

As Quad was making her statement, an upset Dr. Scott was seen backstage calling it “a sneak attack.”

Whewww, what a mess.

We’ll reportedly hear MUCH more about what’s really going on with Dr. Scott and Dr. Contessa during part 1 of the reunion especially when Scott hits the stage himself.

The Married to Medicine Season 8 reunion kicks off with Part 1 on Sunday, June 27 at 9/8c, followed by Part 2 on Sunday, July 11 at a special time of 10:15/9:15c, and Part 3 on Sunday, July 18 at a special time of 10:15/9:15c.

Will YOU be watching???