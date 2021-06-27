Bossip Video

Happy Birthday Khloé!

Khloé Kardashian turns 37 today and her family and friends are showering her with love, amid the recent news of her split from on-again/off-again partner Tristan Thompson.

This morning Khloé’s momager Kris Jenner posted the following message to her third born daughter, along with a carousel of photos featuring her and Khloé, younger photos of Khloé, including a shot with Robert Kardashian along pictures with True and Khloé and her siblings:

Happy Birthday to my Angel Bunny @khloekardashian!!! You are one of the most remarkable human beings I’ve ever known and I’m so proud to be your mommy.!! I have never met anyone more supportive and positive and loving and kind and generous and giving! You are so patient with all of us especially all of True’s cousins. You are everyone’s ride or die and you love so hard. Thank you for being the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister and auntie… you continually support and encourage each and every one of us and on top of it all you make the best cinnamon rolls I have ever had!!! I love you so much and being your Mommy will always be my greatest joy!! I love you my bunny ❤️😍🙏🥰🥳🎂😘

Khloé responded to her mom in the comments, “I love you so much mommy! Thank you so much for your beautiful message! We have the best life and mainly because of you. I got to make you some more cinnamon rolls LOL who knew you loved them like that 😂😂”

Who knew Khloé could bake?

Big sis Kim Kardasihan also contributed an Instagram post to the Khloé lovefest.

“OMG @khloekardashian Happy Birthday!” Kim wrote in her caption. ” You seriously are the most amazing magical person I know! You have the biggest heart and you take care of everyone around you! You are the best mom and friend to the small circle you keep! You are such a light in my life and everyone around you! I can’t even put into words how blessed I feel that you are my sister! No one I’d rather have by my side in this life time than you!!! I love you!”

Her message included multiple photos with her sister from various phases of life, including several pictures in bikinis and glam as well as childhood shots.

Khloé also expressed her gratitude to Kim, saying:

Awwww thank you Keeks!!!!!! Such a sweet sweet message! Thank you! We are so blessed in every day I realize it more and more and more 🤍✨ I love you more than you’ll ever know

Khloé’s bestie Malika also made a special tribute to her, writing:

God blessed the day you were born. You will forever be a pillar of strength, example of kindness and most gracious for your ability to unconditionally love. You are nothing shy of a blessing sis.

‘I know the color of love

And it lives inside of you

I know the color of truth

It’s in the image of you

If it comes from the heart

Then you know that it’s true

It will color your soul like a rainbow

And the color of love is in you’. HAPPY BIRTHDAY KHLOE ALEXANDRA KARDASHIAN 🎈@khloekardashian

“I’m crying 😿❤️❤️❤️🥰,” Kourtney Kardashian responded in the comments.

“My Mika May!!!!!!!!!!” Khloé commented in response to Malika’s message. “I love you!! You are my sister!!!! Stuck with me for life!!!”

While Tristan Thompson did not wish his ex a Happy Birthday on social media, he did comment on her most recent post Friday which marked her reaching a milestone 158 million followers on Instagram.

Thompson left two hearts in the comments.

We’re glad that Khloé appears to be in great spirits, amid reports that she’s trying to transition her relationship with Tristan Thompson following their split.

“Khloe still loves Tristan and would take him back in a heartbeat, but that’s not happening any time soon,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “They spent pretty much 24/7 together and now that she broke up with him, they’re not around each other as much anymore. She’s trying to just adjust and transition into being friendly co-parents and separate her emotions from him.”

And, in what is probably very little surprise to no one, US Weekly’s insider also said Thompson’s infidelity “played a role” in their relationship not working out.

“They were doing well up until these girls came out saying they hooked up with Tristan,” the source added. “She struggles because Tristan is the father of True, and she wants to be on good terms with him but is having trouble because she sees him as a cheater and thinks it’ll continue to happen if she takes him back.”

Similarly PEOPLE has also reported that Khloé was frustrated with the situation with Tristan and working to have a healthy relationship with him for True’s sake.

“The ups and downs with Tristan were always very frustrating for Khloé. She has worked so hard to trust Tristan.” Additionally, a second source said the pair “are trying to be on good terms,” adding, “Khloé will do what’s best for True.”

Listen, social media and tabloid sources can only tell us so much. Truthfully we wouldn’t be AT ALL surprised if Tristan was celebrating with Khloe right now! Especially since he wished her a happy birthday right along with everyone else, calling his on-again, off-again boo the “most loving human being” he’s ever met. You can say that again.

“Happy birthday @khloekardashian Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met. Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day. ❤️❤️

Either way — Happy Birthday Khloé! Wish you all the love and happiness on your 37th year!