Meth had ’em goin’ crazy (again)

Method Man was back at it with the panty-soaking shenanigans–this time, at the BET Awards where he melted seas of panny drawls just by showing up and just, well, being there.

He also performed in the DMX tribute that we couldn’t here over all the thirst flooding onto social media.

This comes just months after panny drawls went up in smoke during his special How High 4/20 Verzuz concert with BFF Redman.

The nostalgic “battle” between Funk Doctor Spock and the Ticallion Stallion gave us timeless classics and surprise cameos by RZA, EPMD, Keith Murray, DJ Kool, Inspectah Deck, Cappadonna and Lords of the Underground’s Dupre “Doitall” Kelly.

At this point, Meth’s wife Tamika Scott just has to accept the endless lust over her devoted husband who’s determined to make people take him seriously as an actor.

“They don’t want to see Method Man up there, they want to see [my character in Power Book II: Ghost] Davis Maclean, they want to see a lawyer up there. It’s going to be hard for some people to strip those layers away and actually see Maclean and not see me, but hopefully I did a good enough job that by episode two, all they’ll see is the lawyer,” said the rapper-turned-actor in an interview with GQ.

Fans can expect more Meth in Season 2 and Redman joining the cast as Theo Rollins, Maclean’s older brother.

According to the show’s official description, ‘Theo Rollins used to run the streets with his little brother, Davis MacLean. But now, they sit on opposite sides of the law with Theo serving an extensive prison term, and Davis, off his win in the Tasha St. Patrick case, now the biggest defense attorney in New York City. They both know, had the past played out differently, Davis could be locked up alongside his big brother, but Theo questions if the guilt’s enough for Davis to keep his promise.’

