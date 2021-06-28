Bossip Video

Every week for Black Music Month, we’re highlighting an artist on the rise that our readers should get to know. This Monday, let’s get into some Don Toliver.

Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Don Toliver is signed to Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack label along with Atlantic Records. While a push from one of the biggest artists in the game obviously helps, it’s Toliver’s talent and entrancing tracks that have helped him climb to where he is now.

The singer released his first major-label mixtape, Donny Womack, back in August 2018–but once his debut studio album, Heaven or Hell, came out in 2020, people really started to pay attention.

Singles from that project, including “No Idea” and “After Party” gained popularity after blowing up on platforms like TikTok. Later that year, in August 2020, he was featured alongside Nav on the song “Lemonade” by Internet Money and Gunna–and anyone who listens to the radio already knows that track is still in heavy rotation.

His latest move is a placement is on the star-studded F9 soundtrack, teaming up with Lil Durk and Latto for a track called, “Fast Lane.” The stacked soundtrack also features cameos from Offset, Skepta, Project Pat, ASAP Rocky, Myke Towers, Rico Nasty, RZA, Sean Paul–so it’s safe to say an appearance here is a pretty big deal.





This comes after some headlines from the singer surrounding his love life, releasing a sultry music video for his collaboration with Kali Uchis, “Drugs N Hella Melodies” last week. He also posted a picture with the Colombian singer by his side for his birthday earlier this month, so it looks like Don’s love life is going as well as his career.

From here, it’s only up for Don Toliver.