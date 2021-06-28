Bossip Video

“We’ve been living in a house full of h*es, and not one time did I feel uncomfortable.”

Joseline Hernandez sent some well-deserved praise to boyfriend Ballistic Beats publicly after observing he’s the polar opposite of the man who broke her heart. In a recent clip from her “Joseline’s Cabaret” reboot, the Puerto Rican Princess let out her feelings to her boo Ballistic Beats, after feeling overwhelmingly supported by her partner.

Sitting in her bedroom suite, Joseline sat Ballistic down and let out her positive thoughts about him.

“I just want to tell you that you’re such a great, kind man. Because let me tell you, my ex, that ni**a would’ve been in there trying to f*ck every b*tch. You respect those ladies so much. You speak to them, you say hello, you give them good advice. Other men don’t do that, they be trynna see what they can do.”

Joseline continued, looking into his eyes.

“I don’t ever have to worry about you doing anything. We’ve been living in a house full of h*es, and not one time did I feel uncomfortable.”

How sweet! The way Joseline is speaking about her man is far different from how she used to speak to and about ex-boyfriend Stevie J in the past.

Good for her! Fans of “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” know all about the ups and downs that took place during Joseline and Stevie’s relationship. The love triangle went viral weekly between Joseline, Stevie J, and Mimi Faust for nearly 3 whole seasons. Finally, Joseline called it quits after welcoming a baby girl in 2016 with Stevie, Bonnie Bella.