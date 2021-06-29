Bossip Video

Heyyy Misses DJ!

In honor of Black Music Month, we compiled the most talented, stylish, and eclectic DJ baes from across the globe who move the crowd, curate vibes and create memories while serving looks behind the booth.

There’s really nothing like an amazing DJ whose song selection, transitions, and reading of the room elevates energy, recharges social batteries, and makes a party legendary.

For months, we lived through a global pandemic that, in a surreal twist of fate, lead to DJ D-Nice providing much-needed escapism with his iconic Instagram Live set.

We went from 200 [people] one day to 1,000 the next day to 20,000 the day after,” said D-Nice in an interview with GQ. The fourth day was that Friday [March 20th] and I decided to go out and buy some turntables so I could just DJ at home, ‘cause usually when I’m home I don’t play music, I just listen to talk radio. So I went and picked up a Serato controller.. After my set started, I decided to call it like the Social Distance Dance Party and… man. That night it was crazy—we were rocking, J-Lo popped in, Drake popped in, Luda dropped in…everybody was just having a good time I actually felt like I was in a club, you know? My friends that were in there were like, “Hey, listen: Who’s buying bottles? Send the DJ a drink.”

The next day Club Quarantine exploded to 90,000 people with everyone from Michelle Obama to Bernie Sanders locked in and the rest is history.

Now, with outside reopening and events popping back up, we’re returning to packed venues, crowded festivals, and sun-splashed day parties with DJs at the center of it all.

When’s the last time you experienced an amazing DJ? Tell us in the comments and enjoy the baddest DJ baes in the game below:

Angel + Dren

Vashtie Kola

DJ Ohso

DJ Venus X

DJ Beverly Bond

DJ Kiss

Erykah Badu aka DJ Lo Down Loretta Brown

DJ Domo

DJ Diamond Kuts

DJ Zinhle

DJ Nyla Symone

DJ Princess Cut

DJ Iesha Irene

Spinderella

DJ Lissa Monet

Poizon Ivy The DJ

DJ Empress Rah

HOURGLASS