A man in Ankeny, Iowa was arrested on Saturday, June 26 after he threatened to blow up a local McDonald’s for failing to include dipping sauce along with his chicken McNuggets order.

Sgt. Corey Schneden told the regional outlet, WHO 13, that 42-year-old Robert Golwitzer Jr. called the restaurant at about 5:20 p.m. on Saturday after learning that his order was incorrect. Golwitzer allegedly told the restaurant that he would blow the place up and also referenced punching an employee.

That’s when police contacted the phone number Golwitzer called from, according to a criminal complaint. They say he admitted over the phone and during an interview at the police department that he, indeed, made those threats. He was charged with a Class D felony for making a false report of an explosive or incendiary device.

Golwitzer was booked into jail on Saturday and was released on bond on Sunday.

Unfortunately, this is far from the first time we’ve seen people overreact like this to their order being wrong, and it likely won’t be the last. Luckily, mask mandates are being lifted across the country, so all of the altercations caused by those who didn’t want to wear their mask can be avoided, at the very least.