“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Shawn And Tee Tee Address Rumors He Cheated On Her [VIDEO]

We’re still a couple of days away from the newest episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop”…

But you guys know we’re always good for an early sneak peek exclusive clip! This week’s episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” gets right to the heart of the matter when it comes to Shawn and Tee Tee’s relationship! While Egypt stirred up the pot by spilling the beans about Shawn allegedly cheating to other members of the crew, the couple are tired of all the talk behind their backs so they gather up the WHOLE gang to address what’s been said.

Check out the clip below:





Play



As you can see — EVERYONE has a different reaction to Shawn and Tee Tee’s comments. Savannah definitelly wasn’t here for it, but it’s clear the couple has the support of the Simmonses, especiallly Vanessa and Tanice.

Here’s what else to expect from Episode 608 “The Elephant in the Room”

Tee Tee and Shawn fire up the cheating rumor when their wedding plans derail. Treach checks Egypt and Sam about squashing the beef with Tee Tee and Jojo. Briana’s party spirals into chaos when Savannah calls Stevie J. to break up an explosive fight.

This definitely sounds like an episode we don’t want to miss.

Thursday’s episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” airs at 9pm EST on WeTV