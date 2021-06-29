Cardi B is responding to rumors that her team’s mission, at the beginning of her career, was to knock Nicki Minaj off of her pedestal.
Internet personality and Love & Hip Hop star Jessie Woo recently touched on the two rappers’ longstanding feud online, “spilling tea” about some elements of their relationship and subsequent beef. That’s when she claimed the team behind Cardi in 2017 admitted to using her as a vehicle to take Nicki out of the game.
“I met someone that was on Cardi’s team, back in 2017, and they literally told me, this is something that was told to me, that yeah, like, ‘Putting Cardi out, our goal was to knock Nicki out,’” Woo said. “And that was the first time I heard that topic. Then, not too long later, the whole Nicki and Cardi thing happened. … I remember just thinking to myself, yo, so-and-so told me this is what they were trying to do.”
Once The Neighborhood Talk shared this clip from Woo’s interview, Cardi fired back, denying these claims and defending herself from the slander that came along with it.
“The lies!!! I hate that I gotta address s**t that is so irrelevant,” Cardi commented under the IG post. “Jessie woo is the same person that I got on my dm askin me advice because she sign to my old record label and she felt like my old manager played her.”
Cardi continued, writing, “If anybody ever told you that about another woman then why would you go and sign with them as well? No matter how stressful my 3 years of litigation when with my old managers was I know he will never say that since he a Queens n***a and the last thing in our head was another woman when we was just trying to make it which we did. And yes I got the dms!”
Neither Nicki Minaj nor Cardi B has ever admitted to their beef, personally, always denying reports of hating one another when they make their way into headlines. Beyond their altercation at New York Fashion Week in 2018, where the two got physical at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party, it seems like most of the tension between them is fabricated by fans.
Still, it makes sense that Cardi’s team would want to “knock Nicki out,” since the only way to become the number one female rapper would be to dethrone whoever was already there. In 2017, that was Nicki, but now, arguments could be made that Cardi is closing in.
