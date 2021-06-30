Bossip Video

It’s finally here

For every 27 unwanted prequels, there’s one like “The Many Saints Of Newark” that gets the people going, especially when it’s based on a groundbreaking, award-winning series like “The Sopranos.”

Years before he ruled North Jersey with an iron fist, we see young Anthony Soprano growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city.

Peep the explosive trailer below:

Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes Dickie Moltisanti who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities–and whose influence over his impressionable nephew will help make the teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano.

Writer/Producer and creator of “The Sopranos” David Chase teams up with Director Alan Taylor bringing with them the legacy of the groundbreaking television show and enhancing the history of the story for the big screen.

With Alessandro Nivola as Richard “Dickie” Moltisanti, and Michael Gandolfini stepping into his father’s iconic role of Tony Soprano, they are bolstered by a long list of powerhouse actors rounding out the film’s global cast: Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, John Magaro, Italian discovery Michela De Rossi, Ray Liotta, and Vera Farmiga.

“It was really hard to watch my dad. I recorded four hours of his monologues with Melfi and walked around New York with them constantly, constantly, constantly playing in my ear,” said Gandolfini about playing his late father in an interview with Movieweb.

“The Many Saints of Newark” hits theaters/HBO Max on October 1st.