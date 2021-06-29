Bossip Video

ONE Musicfest is returning this October with a diverse lineup sure to have something for everyone.

The pandemic took live events from us for over a year, and now that things are in better shape, all your favorite shows, sporting events and even music festivals are returning. From Birthday Bash, to the NBA finals having fans in-attendance, being able to buy tickets to an upcoming event never felt better. After spending a year in the house, artists are ready to be back on road and their fans are just as ready to see them.

One of the most diverse music festivals, ONE Musicfest, has just released its lineup and has something for everyone. This year’s show will be in partnership with Live Nation, who couldn’t be happier to help with the show in Atlanta’s Centennial Park, Live Nation Urban chief executive Shawn Gee told Billboard:

“We are excited to add One Musicfest to our portfolio of festivals and events. Investing in black entrepreneurs in the live music space is a core tenant of Live Nation Urban and J Carter and his team have done and amazing job building OMF into one of the biggest celebrations of black culture in the world. We will provide the capital and infrastructure to further fuel his vision and allow him to continue to build this very important and impactful brand!”

You can see the official lineup below featuring Lil Wayne, H.E.R and Isley Brothers just to name a few. Plus, head over to OneMusicFest.com to purchase tickets.