Tyler, The Creator is blessing fans by releasing a new visual for one of the favorites off his new album, Call Me If You Get Lost.

After the release of his sixth studio album last week, Tyler is back with a visual for “Corso” featuring DJ Drama. The visual features DJ Drama himself hosting a function as Tyler hops on tables and puts on yet another performance to remember, but this time, for a smaller crowd this time. The video was directed by Tyler, himself, but of course, under his Wolf Haley moniker. What can we say, he’s a man of many talents.

A true fan of the full album rollout experience, the rapper has already shared a number of visuals tied to his latest release, including music videos for “Lumberjack” and “WusYaName,” and teasers like “Side Street” and “Brown Sugar Salmon.”

This video comes on the heels of his first-ever performance at the BET Awards on Sunday. While his time on the stage was short, he delivered something fans would be proud of, going all out on visual effects and stage presence.

Check out the video for “Corso” down below: