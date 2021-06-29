“David Makes Man” Exclusive: Young David Checks His High School Homie For Using The N-Word [VIDEO]

“David Makes Man” premiered the first episode of Season 2 last Tuesday.

A brand new episode of “David Makes Man” airs tonight and we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below, we see Young David at his new school, having a freestyle cypher with his friends. Unfortunately things go left when one of them continues to use the n-word despite his request that they not. Their disagreement turns physical when his friend pushes him and David reacts badly.

Check out the clip below:





Play



Wow… That was all bad. We can imagine this is a scenario that has been in play for the last few decades — since segregation ended and kids today even still deal with all the time.

Here’s more of what to expect from tonight’s episode:

Young David faces serious consequences at Hurston Prep after an altercation with one of his friends, and he returns home to find his mother has changed for the better. Plus, Adult David receives news about his brother.

We know the “David Makes Man” fans have to be loving how the show is allowing us to catch up with Young David’s experiences. We know we are!

A new episode of “David Makes Man” airs at 9pm EST on OWN tonight, Tuesday June 29.