Following reports hip-hop legend Biz Markie had passed away, a representative for the rapper is setting the record straight.

Rumors began circulating on Wednesday, June 30 that Biz Markie died, causing tens of thousands of fans to start mourning the icon. But now, the rapper’s rep is fighting back against that information, releasing a statement refuting the irresponsibly reported news.

“The news of Biz Markie’s passing is not true,” his rep wrote in a statement to Rolling Stone. “Biz is still under medical care, surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best healthcare possible.”

“Biz’s wife and family are touched by the outpouring of love and admiration from his friends, peers and fans alike,” his rep continued. “At this time, we ask for your continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Back in April, Big Daddy Kane revealed to The Breakfast Club that Markie was recovering from a stroke, saying he’s improving every single day.

“He’s getting better,” Kane said at the time. “He’s in rehabilitation now. He’s getting better and stronger every day. Last time I talked to him on the phone, he got a real light voice, but last time I talked on the phone. He stuck his middle finger up at me, so I think he’s coming along.”

The hip-hop icon has been through his fair share of health scares, being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2010. But, just three years later, Biz told the New York Daily News that he had lost more than 140 pounds.

“They be seein’ me, I lost the weight, and I didn’t have to use lap band surgery or whatever,” he said. “They see that I did it, and they know I was the greedy, greasy person. So if I can do it, anyone can do it.”

Prayers Up for Biz Markie and his family.