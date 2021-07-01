Bossip Video

Phylicia Rashad walks back her Bill Cosby comments, which leads Howard to issuing a statement due to her becoming a dean at the university.

Yesterday, Bill Cosby’s sudden release came as a shock to many who, at this moment, are still struggling to understand how this could happen. For most, even without a lot of details, it raises eyebrows and can be triggering for survivors of sexual assault. To make matters worse, a lot of people are jumping out the window to discredit the stories of victims, which is all too familiar when women speak out.

One of those people who should know better is Phylicia Rashad, who is a long-time peer of Bill Cosby but also is a dean at Howard University. With the history of sexual assault being swept under the rug on college campuses, you would think she would keep her comments to herself.

It didn’t take long before backlash made its way to her, with slander coming her way from everywhere and all around the world. After hours of nonstop replies and people pointing out she’s responsible for the safety of women on a college campus, she decided to issue a statement.

“I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward,” the former Cosby Show star tweeted. “My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing.”

Some call it ‘cancel culture,’ others call it accountability–whichever you prefer, people wanted to know Howard’s thoughts on Phylicia’s comments. As of right now, Howard will be sticking with Phylicia as the Fine Arts Dean, but they did offer a statement to make sure everyone knows where they stand.