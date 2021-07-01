Bossip Video

Following an emotional testimony about the horrific things she’s endured over the course of the last decade, a judge has denied Britney Spears’ request to remove her father as her co-conservator.

According to reports from NBC News, a Los Angeles Superior Court “denied with prejudice” the singer’s request to suspend her father, Jamie Spears, upon the appointment of a financial institution to serve as the sole conservator over her estate. A request to remove him had been filed in November 2020, when the singer said–through a lawyer–that she would not perform again if her father were still involved in the conservatorship.

Just last week, Britney spoke to a court in public for the first time, which is where she alleged a number of abuses she has endured for more than a decade under the legal agreement. In her testimony, she made claims including that she was forced to take medication, work without any breaks, and not allowed to marry or take her IUD out to have any more children.

“I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive,” Spears told the court last week. “I don’t feel like I can live a full life.”

These insane stories caused a number of celebrities to speak out in support of the pop star, calling on the court to let Spears live her life. Unfortunately, that’s not what happened.

According to reports from the New York Times, Spears has been trying to petition the court to get her father removed as her conservator for years. On Tuesday, Jamie Spears filed a petition to investigate his daughter’s allegations, which he has denied.

New court documents that were filed by the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday show that the judge denied a months-old request by Spears’ attorney to remove her father as her sole conservator–so these documents are not in direct response to last week’s hearing. The judge can’t make any ruling based on what she said as she still has yet to file a petition to terminate her conservatorship.