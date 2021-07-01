Bossip Video

Fans of a BET+ series can look forward to not only another new season but a fresh face on the series. Reps for actor Nazo Bravo confirm that he’s joined Season 3 of Carl Weber’s hit BET+ series “The Family Business.” Bravo previously appeared on CBS’ NCIS: LA playing opposite LL Cool J and TNT’s Southland with Michael Cudlitz and Lucy Liu. Bravo is repped by SLE.

Nazo Bravo will play Russian oligarch Demetri Igor.

The show of course centers around the Duncans, a prominent family from Jamaica, Queens living fast and luxurious while owning an exotic car dealership. By day, they’re an upstanding family; by night, they live a dangerous secret life.

The patriarch of the family, L.C. Duncan (Hudson), is at the age when he’s starting to think about retirement and has to decide which of his children should take over his thriving exotic car dealership. The Duncans quickly come under siege from some of the top politicians, mafia and drug cartels in the city. The Duncans will have to stick together or die separately.

With the first two seasons streaming on BET+, the Ernie Hudson, Valarie Pettiford, and Darrin DeWitt Henson led show recently wrapped production on Season 3 in Los Angeles. The show based on Carl Weber’s bestselling crime drama book series also stars Sean Ringgold, Tami Roman, Miguel A. Nunez, Arrington Foster, Dylan Weber and Javicia Leslie and is produced by Tri Destined Studios and Urban Books Media.

Showrunners ND Brown and Weber exec produce with Hudson. Trey Haley serves as co-executive producer and director.

Will YOU be watching BET’s “The Family Business” season 3???

About BET+:

BET+, a joint venture between BET and Tyler Perry Studios, is the leading streaming service for the Black community. With thousands of hours of hit movies, TV shows, stand-up specials, stage plays and more, BET+ offers the best of Black culture, including exclusive originals from best-in-class creators like Tracy Oliver’s First Wives Club, Tyler Perry’s Ruthless and Bruh, Carl Weber’s The Family Business and Sacrifice and Will Packer’s Bigger, to name a few. BET+ members can watch as much as they want anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen and always commercial-free. Visit BET.Plus to learn more and follow @BETPlus for the latest news and updates.