Bossip Video

Two of the best voices in the game just might have some new music coming, teasing the idea that they’re releasing something big in the coming weeks.

Brandy and JoJo linked up recently for an event with NYX Cosmetics, Throwback Thursday hosted by NSYNC’s own Lance Bass. The latter posted about the experience onto Instagram on Friday, July 2, telling fans to tune in next week.

“Next Thursday 7/8 – join me and my girl @brandy 👑 for a @nyxcosmetics Throwback Thursday hosted by @lancebass!” she wrote under a video of some behind-the-scenes clips. “It’s one u don’t want to miss 🥰 u can watch the show on TrillerTV! 💄head to NYXCosmetics.com to stay in the know!”

She went on to post another picture of her and Brandy, simply writing, “hi queen”–but “The Boy Is Mine” singer’s message down in her comment section is what really has people talking.

“Can’t wait for people to see what we have in store,” Brandy wrote. “You’re so special to me and to music. So happy we got a chance to connect.”

While this doesn’t necessarily mean these ladies have music coming out together…that’s exactly what fans are hoping for. Even before Brandy hopped into JoJo’s comment section, the photo of them her followers in a frenzy, with hundreds of commenters begging for a collaboration.

“I don’t know s**t about makeup, but you and Brandy in the same room… I’m THERE!” one commenter wrote. “Can we talk about how CLOSE we are to a Brandy X Jojo collab?!?!? CAN WE?!” said another.

As of now, it’s unclear what the Throwback Thursday even entails or whether we’ll get some Brandy and JoJo collaborations in the future–but if they didn’t already have something planned, maybe they’ll see all of the excitement and get into the studio ASAP.

Give the people what they want!