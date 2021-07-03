Bossip Video

You people (you know who you are) really have some nerves. Racial activities commence against our brown brothers and sisters at a Southern California high school basketball game.

A mostly white high school basketball team in Southern California has been stripped of its regional title after tortillas were thrown at a predominately Latino opposing team following a championship game last month. Talk about bad sportsmanship. Who in their right mind thought this mess was okay?

Let’s be real, having tortillas at a basketball game isn’t common, in fact it’s a very random object to have on you at a game. So this leads us to believe that this action was thought out, planned and intentional.

On June 19, Orange Glen High School’s predominantly Latino team lost the championship game to largely white Coronado High School. After the game, some members of the Coronado crowd threw tortillas at the opposing team’s athletes following several heated disputes on the basketball court, according to witnesses and video footage. I’m sure the boys were hungry but this isn’t the meal they were looking for.

According to CNN, there were already several heated disputes between the two teams throughout the game, which resulted in a 60-57 victory to Coronado.

“After a thorough review and analysis of the incident following the conclusion of the Division 4-A regional basketball championship game between Coronado High School and Orange Glen High School, the (California Interscholastic Federation) state executive director reiterates that discriminatory and racially insensitive behaviors toward an opponent contravene the principles of education-based athletics,” the federation said in a news release.

Let’s a give a round of applause to the The Escondido School Board, who manages Orange Glen High School, for unanimously approving a resolution denouncing racism and discrimination after the nonsense that took place. More actions like this taken by those in power of position are what we need to continue fighting this battle of racism.

The man who bought and dispersed the tortillas has since apologized and said there was “absolutely no racial intent” behind his actions. Sure sure, cut the crap we weren’t born yesterday.

“I brought the tortillas to the game and provided them to players and cheerleaders to toss out onto the floor of the gym in celebration IF, and they certainly did, win the Regional Championship Game,” Luke Serna, a 40-year-old Coronado High School alumni, said, according to the Associated Press.

Whew, how racist. If your child was a victim of this racial behavior how would you have handled the situation?