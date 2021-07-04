Houston Hut Haute Couture: Twitter Terrifically Trolls ‘Turkey Leg Hut’s’ Borderline Bougie Dress Code

The spirit of Mo’Nique is strong over there!

Aggressively announcing strict restaurant policies and holiday weekends don’t mix well, especially on Twitter! Just ask the owner of True Kitchen + Kocktails, who went viral for cursing, ranting and raving at customers for their attire and twerking. Now maybe it’s the redundancy in the list, the reference to thigh cleavage, or the audacity from a rodeo food-inspired spot called Turkey Leg Hut, but the popular Houston restaurant sparked controversy with their now-deleted Instagram post detailing a new dress code policy.

Although some of the rules seem standard for any establishment, many thought it seemed like overkill for a place where hundreds of people wait hours in the triple-digit Houston heat just to get in the door. The Turkey Leg Hut’s unique signature specialty and outdoor dining set-up stay close to the restaurant’s roots where it started serving food to massive crowds on the go at the local rodeo. Twitter chimed in with some hilarious outfit ideas for eating those famous turkey legs (with your pinkies up, of course!)

Even the owners, Lynn and Nakia Price, wouldn’t make the cut for the new dress code.

The Turkey Hut posted a revised policy that looks reasonable and no longer mysteriously bans thigh cleavage, but your waves will unfortunately have to swim without assistance. Wave caps and du-rags are still banned! Bonnets are no longer on the list of banned attire, but would they fall under “shower caps?” Don’t tell Mo’Nique about this little loophole!

The owner, Nakia Price, released this statement about their dress code:

“At the Turkey Leg Hut, we do our best to accommodate all of our guests. It’s unfortunate that we even have to address this or implement a dress code but we are a family-friendly restaurant that serves all ages from children to adults. Unfortunately, we have received complaints from our patrons regarding other guest’s wardrobe choices. In order to try and ensure all guests are comfortable while visiting us, we were forced to put a new dress code policy in place. Our dress code policy is not meant to target or offend anyone but rather provide our guests with an acceptable clothing guide so that all guests and staff will feel comfortable in our establishment. The Turkey Leg Hut has been, and always will be, a restaurant of inclusivity for all and we will continue to take into consideration the input of all patrons to provide a safe, comfortable and healthy environment for our community and guests.”

The beloved Black business is already bragging despite the dragging, showing off the long lines that are just as famous as their turkey legs.

As Turkey Leg Hut continues to grow with a booming business, it will be interesting to see how their family-friendly environment will be maintained since they opened a bar and hookah lounge next door called, you guessed it… Daiquiri Hut!

Do you think the dress code was too much or would you be lined up for your turkey leg in business casual?