Actress Suzzanne Douglas, known for appearing in numerous projects including Jason’s Lyric, How Stella Got Her Groove Back and The Parent ‘Hood, has unfortunately passed away.

ESSENCE reports that Angie Tee, reported to be a cousin of the late actress, broke the news of Douglas’ death on Facebook on July 6.

“Suzzanne Douglas a beautiful and talented actress made her transition today. She warmed our hearts on movie screens and television sets all over the world. This beautiful soul was my cousin. “I can remember growing up, there weren’t very many black actresses who had starring roles but there was my cousin with the lead role in “Tap” starring alongside great dancers such as Gregory Hines and Sammy Davis Jr. She also performed with Angela Bassett and Whoopi Goldberg in “How Stella Got Her Groove Back.” The Inkwell, Jason’s Lyric and so much more the list goes on. The world will miss your talent but your soul will live on forever Rest in Paradise my beautiful cousin Suzzane you will be missed RIP”

The news was also confirmed by journalist Roland Martin.

Tributes to Douglas are pouring in from fans and fellow actors.

Reagan Gomez who played her daughter in Robert Townsend’s The Parent ‘Hood retweeted several previous tweets to properly give her TV mom her flowers.

Jada Pinkett who worked with Douglas in “The Inkwell” remembered her “gentle” spirit…

Sheryl Lee Ralph also paid tribute to Douglas who was her Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. sister…

and Ava Duvernay who worked with Douglas on her 2019 miniseries “When They See Us” recalled the actress being a “gentlewoman” and a “gem of a lady.”

So sad.

The late actress is survived by her husband Roy Jonathan Cobb and their daughter, Jordan.

A cause of death has not been confirmed. R.I.P. Suzzanne Douglas.