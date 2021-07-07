Bossip Video

The Los Angeles District Attorney will not seek the death penalty against Corey Walker, one of four people charged in the murder of Pop Smoke.

According to reports from the New York Daily News, the prosecution announced their decision in court Tuesday, which comes a year and a half after the rapper was fatally shot during a home invasion robbery.

Walker, who is now 20-years-old, was the only defendant who was an adult at the time of the incident, therefore, he is the only suspect being tried as an adult. The other three suspects, who were 15, 16, and 17 when the shooting occurred, are being prosecuted in juvenile court.

“Your honor, our office is not going to be seeking death on this case, but we are going to be asking for a lot,” said Deputy DA Hilary Williams during Walker’s arraignment hearing this week.

While Walker was originally expected back in court on Wednesday, the defense and prosecution agreed to postpone his plea hearing until next month, citing paperwork issues.

“We haven’t talked about a deal or resolution, and we really can’t until the death penalty is removed,” Walker’s attorney, Christopher Darden, told the Daily News.

Pop Smoke was killed on February 19, 2020, after a group broke into an Airbnb the rapper was renting in Southern California. According to authorities, the 15-year-old suspect confessed to fatally shooting the rapper while they attempted to rob him of a diamond Rolex. Walker also reportedly admitted his involvement while speaking to his cellmate, who was actually a plant for the police.

Walker reportedly told the informant he was a member of a South LA street gang and had purchased gloves, masks, and a police scanner in preparation for the fatal robbery. He also allegedly admitted to giving firearms to two of his co-defendants, though he stayed in the vehicle while the others broke in and eventually killed Pop Smoke.

Walker is facing a maximum sentence of life without parole.