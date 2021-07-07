“Beyond The Pole” Exclusive: Empress Reveals She’s Having A Baby With Her Baby Daddy’s Brother! [VIDEO]

Whew chile… Happy Hump Day y’all!

We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of WeTV’s jaw-dropping series, “Beyond The Pole.” Y’all already know we’re the plug when it comes to reality tv clips, so it should come as no surprise that we have an exclusive preview for tomorrow’s episode. In the clip, Empress finally opens up about the identity of her lover, who fathered the child she’s currently carrying. This baby will be her SEVENTH!

Check out the clip below:





Play



WAIT A MINUTE, WAIT A MINUTE, WAYMENT… We were still processing the baby daddy’s brother bit of information. He is also MARRIED?! Whewwwwww. Empress really doesn’t GAF about what the world thinks. Welp. She won’t be the first or the last to be in this situation but that probably doesn’t make it any easier to navigate.

WOW. We’re definitely tuning in.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Gigi’s lingerie party reveals shocking sex secrets, but Dime’s big surprise causes major drama. Empress confesses to Angel about her secret love affair. Virgo’s audition goes left. Gigi stuns the ladies with her plan to return to the pole.

A new episode of “BEYOND THE POLE” airs Thursday, July 8th at 11 PM ET/10 PM CT on WeTV

Will you be watching?