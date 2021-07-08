Bossip Video

Rumors are swirling that a mysteriously masked rapper is secretly swirling with an iconic actress. Sharon Stone has been adamant that she’s happily single and “done with dating”, but it looks like she at least has a new friend in her life.

PEOPLE reports that Sharon, 63, has been spotted kicking and canoodling with rapper RMR, 25.

RMR [pronounced rumor] originally hails from Atlanta and his “trap country” single “Rascal” went viral last year on YouTube. He also never shows his face and keeps his true identity a secret.





According to PEOPLE Sharon and the Warner Records signee have connected…

“They are friends, have been interacting on social media and hanging out on several occasions.”

and PageSix adds that the two have been seen out at Hollywood hotspots including Delilah and The Highlight Room as Sharon enjoys a “hot girl summer.”

“They’re enjoying each other’s company right now and hanging out. They’re having a great time together.”

The outlets add that the unlikely duo has been publicly commenting on each other’s Instagram pages and Sharon previously rocked one of the artist’s signature RMR masks.

Now, while we don’t have exclusive deets on the Sharon and RMR rumor, BOSSIP can confirm that some fellow celebs find their pairing a little—odd.

On the below picture of Sharon and RMR partying together, photographer Lenny S who took the shot in question commented; “This is still so wild to me. Lol”

“WTF,” added podcaster Van Lathan.

Terrence J however is apparently here for it. “This is it,” wrote Terrence in the comments.

What do YOU think? Harmless mysteriously masked fun or something more?

Back in October, Sharon appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and said she’s completely finished with dating and would rather spend her time with family and friends.

“I’m done dating; I’ve had it with dating,” Stone told Barrymore. “I just find people to be insincere and not worth my time.”





Do YOU think RMR’s changed Sharon Stone’s mind?