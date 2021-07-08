Bossip Video

Lil Nas X might ooze confidence on stage, but that doesn’t mean he’s completely unaffected by the things that embarrass us all.

When the star performed his latest hit, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” on Saturday Night Live last month, he suffered a wardrobe malfunction that shook up the internet. He handled that situation well on stage, even joking about the whole thing on Twitter after–but unfortunately for him, that wasn’t the worst thing to happen to him that night.

In a new profile with New York Times Magazine, Lil Nas X revealed that he felt so confident after his experience on SNL that he decided to shoot his shot with a guy he had been speaking with. And remember, this is all despite the fact his pants split onstage mid-performance, which just makes the whole thing that much funnier.

Sadly enough, his confidence didn’t work out in his favor, as the person he asked out revealed that he had a boyfriend. Still, Nas explained that he appreciated the honesty.

“I was like, Damn, you’re that loyal?” he said. “I love it. You forget sometimes that people are, like, really loyal, and it’s like, I want to do that.”

Of course, that wasn’t the outcome he wanted, but he still said it acted as a reminder to himself that “no matter what I do or accomplish in this life or whatever, I’m never going to get everything I want.”