Two suspects have been arrested after allegedly brandishing a gun on McDonald’s employees following an argument about salt on their french fries.

According to reports from KPRC, authorities identified the two people as Davion Guillory and Treykia Cohen. Both of them have now been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Constable Mark Herman told KHOU-11 that surveillance footage shows Guillory and Cohen taking out their gun during a verbal altercation with a McDonald’s manager at the drive-thru window of the chain’s Harris County location. Texas deputies later discovered the firearm in the suspects’ vehicle.

To make matters worse for the suspect, Cohen was already on probation for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Now, Cohen and Guillory have both been taken to a local jail and have a $10,000 bond out. It’s not clear if the suspects were unhappy because they received too much or too little salt on their fries, both of which probably aren’t worth brandishing a weapon.

Unfortunately for those working at their local McDonald’s, the fast food chain has been in the news due to some especially unusual incidents lately. On Wednesday, a woman who allegedly stole a pick-up truck, hit a police officer, and led authorities on a wild chase was ultimately apprehended at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Now, she faces multiple charges, including failure to stop for police, operating to endanger, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and use of motor vehicle without authority.