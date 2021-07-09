Bossip Video

Here we go again…

We have absolutely zero faith in police departments and even less in the prosecutors who “back the blue” when it comes to holding them accountable for unjust shooting deaths and unnecessary brutality on Black bodies. We’ve watched Daniel Cameron blatantly s#!t on Breonna Taylor and her family by refusing to criminally charge the police officers involved in taking her life. If we had to guess, we’d say that the family of Ma’Khia Bryant have that thought in the front of their minds as well.

According to NBC4i, Ma’Khia’s family is extremely concerned about the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations probe into her shooting death back in April. Jeanene Hammonds, Ma’Khia’s grandmother, says she wasn’t even interviewed by the investigators even though she was on the scene at the time.

“It was not thorough enough for me because they did not interview me that night,” Hammonds said, adding that a comprehensive, unbiased investigation would help her to heal.

The case is now in the prosecutor’s office hands and they have announced that a grand jury will decide whether or not there is just cause for officer Nicholas Reardon will be indicated.

It sucks to be on pins and needles awaiting for a decision that we already suspect won’t go our way but here’s to hoping that the grand jury sees fit to continue the accountability that was meted out to Derek Chauvin.

We’ll be watching this case very closely.