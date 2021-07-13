Bossip Video

For your carb consuming pleasure…

Today is national fry day and McDonald’s is offering free fries to everyone. Not only that, but someone will win free fries for life after entering into the fast-food chain’s #MyMcDonaldsFanContest.

If you’re in the mood for Mickey Dee’s deliciousness, the brand’s announcing that today’s national fry day holiday is actually “World Famous Fan Day” and it’s coming after the official nationwide launch of MyMcDonald’s Rewards*. Customers can download the McDonald’s app, opt-in to MyMcDonald’s Rewards, and add the deal for medium fries to their cart.

Not only that but the fry aficionados are on a mission to find and reward “devoted, die-hard fans” on World Famous Fan Day and giving people a chance to prove that they’re the most loyal to the brand.

Sixty-six fans, one for every year of McDonald’s history, will score one million MyMcDonald’s Rewards points, to help their “McDonald’s Money” go further.

One World Famous Fan will also walk away with free fries for LIFE.

A press release puts it this way;

All you gotta do is share WHY you’re the most loyal McDonald’s fan on Twitter starting on July 13, tagging @McDonalds, and including #MyMcDonaldsFanContest and your home state (e.g. #IL)***. Check out the full rundown at MyMcDonaldsFanContest.com. And the best part? We’ll have real super fans as the judges, because who better to spot our most loyal fans than a true World Famous Fan? “We have the best fans in the world who deserve to unlock perks for their loyalty,” said Alycia Mason, Vice President of Digital Customer Experience & Media, McDonald’s USA. “That is why we are so excited to bring MyMcDonald’s Rewards nationwide and celebrate with all of our guests on World Famous Fan Day. We’re eager to repay years of fandom by giving them what they love most about McDonald’s – our delicious food – for years to come.” Join us on World Famous Fan Day as we celebrate you, our amazing fans, and thanks for coming along for the ride!

Are you chomping on deep-fried deliciousness for free at McDonald’s today?