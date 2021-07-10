Bossip Video

A woman who acted as a surrogate for a couple looking to start a family is now asking for custody of the child, saying she had an affair with the baby’s father.

According to reports from The Daily Beast, a surrogate claims she was impregnated by a man in British Columbia after she agreed to be his family’s surrogate. Now she wants joint guardianship of the baby she gave birth to.

The woman, who is referred to as K.B. in the court documents, also said the father, identified as M.S.B., promised to leave his wife and raise the baby with K.B. but never followed through. Unsurprisingly, he has disputed these claims and the details of the alleged affair.

British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Warren Milman said in the court documents that it was a “highly unusual” situation with “no comparable precedent.” While an official custody agreement has not been solidified, Milman–who is not involved in the case anymore–said he thought the child should stay with M.S.B. and his wife for stability reasons.

According to court documents, K.B. says she met M.S.B. in spring 2014, which is when they began their affair. Over the next two years, K.B. claims M.S.B. impregnated her twice, and she had abortions both times.