He f**ked around and found out!

Sadistic Saltine Edward Cagney Matthews was arrested for harassment, assault and bias intimidation when he went viral for a video of him berating and threatening his Black neighbors. Matthews’ karma then kicked in with hundreds of Black people waiting and cheering as police hauled him away in handcuffs.

On Tuesday, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office launched an independent investigation into other complaints about Matthews’ years of ongoing harassment. Based on that investigation and a search warrant issued for Mattew’s residence, he will face new criminal charges for stalking, property damage, drugs and weapons.

Matthews had a detention hearing scheduled on Thursday until Mount Laurel Police Chief Stephen Riedener and Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina announced the additional charges. The prosecutor’s office also petitioned to keep Matthews in custody while his charges are adjudicated.

In a shocking twist, police seized hallucinogenic psilocybin mushrooms and a slingshot they believe Matthews used to do thousands of dollars of damage to neighbors’ cars with ball bearings. It’s almost like the maniacal MAGA Dennis the Menace reboot no one asked for.

Mount Laurel police are also under investigation for handling and ignoring prior complaints from neighbors about slashed tires, busted windows, threats, and even vandalizing of their cars with smeared feces. Matthews often bragged to his victims that there was nothing they could do to stop them because the police were on his side. This seemed to be true based on an officer in a previous video calling Matthews by name to politely shoo him away while the racist continues to hurl slurs and threats.

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office is ready to listen to all the victims police either silenced or ignored in the past like Jazmine Jene.

The more people come forward with evidence of Mattew’s unhinged racist attacks, the more charges prosecutors may be able to add against him. They are currently asking the public to come forward with any information about other incidents with Matthews by contacting emailing the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.burlington.nj.us.