The Fenty Beauty founder looked absolutely stunning, as always, wearing a long brown coat over a busty leather corset, which she paired with loose brown pants and a silk bandana over her head. Her boyfriend wore a bomber jacket with a white tank top underneath, which he made his own by pairing it with some jewelry, a pair of black jeans, and a trucker hat.

In other photos from the same shoot, the couple was seen sitting on a fire escape wearing some more eclectic outfits, with Rihanna sporting a big, fuzzy pink and orange jacket and Rocky wearing a bright green hat seemingly made of the same material.

The “Diamonds” singer and her co-star for the secret project couldn’t look more in love in the photos, making a dat at work look like a breeze as they smiled and laughed throughout the whole shoot.

While Rih still hasn’t spoken publicly on her relationship with A$AP Rocky, he certainly hasn’t been shy about professing the love for her.

Back in May, the rapper opened up to GQ about their relationship, calling the beauty mogul, “the love of my life; my lady.”