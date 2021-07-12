Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are in looOoOoOve and they don’t care who sees!
The couple was spotted together in New York City on Saturday afternoon filming a new, unnamed project.
One particularly sweet photo the paparazzi snapped during their time on set showed the couple holding hands as they took a stroll, while another see the pair flashing big smiles while sharing an embrace.
The Fenty Beauty founder looked absolutely stunning, as always, wearing a long brown coat over a busty leather corset, which she paired with loose brown pants and a silk bandana over her head. Her boyfriend wore a bomber jacket with a white tank top underneath, which he made his own by pairing it with some jewelry, a pair of black jeans, and a trucker hat.
In other photos from the same shoot, the couple was seen sitting on a fire escape wearing some more eclectic outfits, with Rihanna sporting a big, fuzzy pink and orange jacket and Rocky wearing a bright green hat seemingly made of the same material.
The “Diamonds” singer and her co-star for the secret project couldn’t look more in love in the photos, making a dat at work look like a breeze as they smiled and laughed throughout the whole shoot.
While Rih still hasn’t spoken publicly on her relationship with A$AP Rocky, he certainly hasn’t been shy about professing the love for her.
Back in May, the rapper opened up to GQ about their relationship, calling the beauty mogul, “the love of my life; my lady.”
When asked what it feels like to be in a relationship, he said, “So much better. So much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”
Check out more pictures from their most recent spotting down below:
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.